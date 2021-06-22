Mr. Big Really DID Almost Pull A Kim Cattrall & Pass On SATC Revival!

Sex And The City fans were flummoxed in February after a rumor that Mr. Big would not be returning for the revival.

Not only would that mean the lack of a beloved character, it would mean addressing Carrie Bradshaw’s apparently failed marriage. What Sarah Jessica Parker show is this, Divorce?? Or worse, fans hypothesized Mr. Big’s character could have succumbed to his heart problems and died. The news was obviously especially devastating given Kim Cattrall‘s much-publicized refusal to return.

But Chris Noth quickly assuaged fan fears by telling everyone not to believe everything they read. Well, specifically he said:

“Everything changes- including announcements in the rags”

And later on we heard spillage from a high-placed production source who confirmed he would, in fact, be back for And Just Like That…, along with John Corbett as Aidan and David Eigenberg as Steve.

However…

The rumor may not have been so far from the mark after all! It turns out Noth at first was “hesitant” to return. And it was not unlike Cattrall’s reasoning, though without the whole interpersonal feud part. He told Yahoo Finance Live this week:

“It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it.”

He did pop in from Season One all the way through the two films. And while he had some character development along the way, he did often just serve as this puzzle Carrie was trying to solve. So we get what he means about not having anything new to offer.

However, it sounds like something new is exactly what we’ll be getting! He continued:

“But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas. Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

Potential, eh? Color us intrigued! Frankly, we’d love to see a different dynamic between Big and Carrie, especially if it means following our favorite pet theory about the revival series — that Carrie will once again have to choose between Big and Aidan!

See, Corbett already revealed he’d be in “quite a few” episodes, so it’s not like he’s just going to run into Carrie on the street and catch up. There must be a serious story there. And it would certainly give Noth something else to play. He could go full Marriage Story even!

What story do YOU think brought Big back to the table??

