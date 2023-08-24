This Sweet Kim Cattrall And Just Like That Moment Was Ad-Libbed!

OK, we’re just going to say it. The Kim Cattrall guest appearance on And Just Like That was NOT overhyped.

We were fully prepared for a disjointed convo that only served to remind us the Glamorous star couldn’t stand to even be in the same room as Sarah Jessica Parker. But what we got was a sweet scene that felt like an old friend calling to give us a kiss over the phone.

And that, by the way, was all ad-libbed!

There’s plenty of credit to go around — the writing, with its nod to Samantha’s British alter ego “Annabelle Bronstein” from Sex and the City Season 6, the editing that made the separate filming seamless. But most of all, we have to give shouts to Kim.

The actress reminded us all why she got nominated five straight times for Emmys for her performance as Samantha f**king Jones, immediately embodying the character once again. And part of that was briefly giving the phone a little kiss. Awww!

On Thursday’s And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King credited Kim for that little touch, which was not in the shooting script. He gushed:

“It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing a moment, and it’s really nice.”

As for Samantha’s references to having been told about the event by Charlotte and Miranda, King explained:

“It’s hard not to imagine that Samantha would have gotten a call from Charlotte and Miranda and saying, ‘Hey, Carrie’s doing The Last Supper and this time, it’s real. She’s leaving this apartment.’ Because I always, in my multiverse of And Just Like That…, Sex and the City, they were always talking. Always.”

And this scene, by itself, really gave that impression. So brava all around.

The producer pointed out the secret was to remember the convo shouldn’t be treated like a big deal to the characters because it’s just another call, “it’s casual.”

“It’s not like some giant moment that they’re talking. It’s like, ‘We’ll go out tomorrow when you’re here. It’s no big deal.”

Speaking on the Annabelle Bronstein of it all, King noted:

“We do a callback, a 20-year callback to Samantha at the Soho House pool. I think it’s a memorable one. So she references herself in a very fun episode of Sex and the City that we hoped that viewers would remember.”

For those who don’t recall the hilarious moment, Samantha is hanging out at the Soho House pool and pretends to be someone named Annabelle Bronstein whose ID card she found. When it’s pointed out by a suspicious hotel worker that she’s supposed to be British, Samantha switches to a terrible English accent. Classic. Sounds like Samantha never forgot her alter ego! LOLz!

