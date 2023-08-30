Kim Cattrall Reveals Who Inspired Her To 'Defend Herself' & Take Back 'Control' Of Her 'Narrative'

She got it from her momma!

In a new interview with Vogue Greece out on Monday, Kim Cattrall revealed how she learned to stick up for herself, especially amid jobs that left her unhappy. Sex and the City is definitely at the top of that list…

Via a translation of her interview sent to People by her rep, Kim reflected on the lessons she learned from her late mother Shane (full name Gladys Shane Baugh), who died in December 2022 at 93.

The star shared:

“For me, a woman in her 60s, I think that the biggest challenge is to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say. My idol was always my mother. Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit.”

Awww!

Related: Cynthia Nixon Shades Kim In Rare Statement On The SATC Feud!

After witnessing this, she became a more confident individual, the actress noted:

“That’s something she passed on to me. I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women.”

It’s certainly been important for her the last few years!

As Perezcious readers know, the Glamorous star has been feuding with her SATC cast ever since she declined to do the third film, which never went into production. This sparked a rift with Sarah Jessica Parker so strong that SJP didn’t even ask Kim if she wanted to be involved in the reboot, And Just Like That! Ouch!

Of course, the How I Met Your Father lead did just make a cameo on the HBO series during the Season 2 finale — and it was a smash hit. Everybody loves them some Samantha Jones!

But getting to this point took a lot of moments in which Kim had to “defend” herself against hate and negativity that clouded her past experiences in the franchise.

Reactions, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Michael Carpenter]