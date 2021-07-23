Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi Reveals Her First Impression Of Co-Star & Boyfriend Adam Demos!

Sex/Life is the gift that keeps on giving!

Not only is the steamy series a bonafide Netflix hit, it also spawned a real-life relationship between stars Sara Shahi (who plays protagonist Billie) and Adam Demos (who plays her hunky ex Brad). We new the pair sparked a romance on set, but now the actress is sharing a bit more about the instant chemistry between them.

In a new video on the show’s official Instagram page, the 41-year-old discussed sexual comfortability and chemistry with her co-star. Of her IRL BF, she recalled:

“I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he’s tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, ‘Oh…okay.'”

Phew! So it was love at first sight… or attraction at first sight, anyway!

She continued:

“We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, ‘Oh, now I get why you’re Brad. Like he just owns that mysteriousness. He owns the darkness, but he’s also light at the same time. And I think it’s hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly. He is effortlessly cool.”

This isn’t the first time Sarah has gushed about meeting her dream man. She shared a similar reflection with People back in June:

“I said, ‘Well, that’s a tall drink of water.’ When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more. … And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You’re only as good as your scene partner. He’s amazing in the show.”

Since their onset chemistry turned into real-life romance, the Person of Interest alum hasn’t been shy about sharing their love with the world. Back in May, she posted on Instagram:

“Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby “

WOW. From meeting in the makeup trailer to a thousand lifetimes together — that’s some deep stuff! Thank goodness for Sex/Life bringing them together!

