Shakira Opens Up About Being 'Betrayed' By People 'Who Leave' In Tense Message Following Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira is looking forward to the coming year after a really, really difficult 2022.

As fans know, the 45-year-old singer split from Gerard Piqué last year amid sordid cheating allegations levied against him. Not to mention that whole tax problem with the government of Spain. So we can forgive her if she’s keen on getting as far away from 2022 as possible…

On Sunday, the Hips Don’t Lie singer did just that. In a message posted in both English and Spanish to her Instagram account, Shakira showed off her bilingual chops to her 78 million followers. More importantly, she took some not-so-subtle digs at her difficult and very public split from Piqué that led to the breakup of her family…

In a two-slide IG carousel, Shakira first wrote her message in Spanish before opting to offer the English translation, too. It read like this, with the Colombian-born superstar claiming that “wounds are still open” as the calendar turns:

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

Then, “Shak,” as she signed the post, appeared to directly address the “indecent” treatment.

She doesn’t say it in as many words, but it’s reasonable to think she’s discussing what she and children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, went through at the hands of Piqué amid the couple’s romantic strife last summer.

Shakira shared:

“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.”

Wow…

But she wasn’t done there. The Waka Waka singer finished in a flourish. She confirmed that one’s “tears are not in vain” while trying to withstand and get through great suffering:

“The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

Ugh. Such a difficult year for her — and she’s really wearing it on her sleeve with this New Year’s Day post, isn’t she?

You can see the full message in both languages (below):

Of course, Shakira and Gerard first confirmed their split back in June of last year.

In a statement to Reuters at the time, the singer and soccer star asked for privacy for the aforementioned Milan and Sasha:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Ever since, it’s been a really rough road for the now-fractured family.

Weeks after the breakup announcement came out, Shakira spoke to Elle in an in-depth interview. During the chat, she lamented the “dissolution” of her relationship and admitted it had been “really hard to talk about.” She also told the mag:

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

No kidding.

And with young kids involved, it must be so much harder. (And also with those aforementioned tax troubles, too. Yeesh!!)

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

