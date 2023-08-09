Shakira & Lewis Hamilton ARE 'More Than Friends' After 'Secret' Ibiza Trip!

Sorry, Tom Cruise!

Shakira and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton are SO on! Rumors of their romance have been swirling for months. After the pop star attended the British Grand Prix earlier this year, it seemed things were headed in a good direction between them — and now the good times continue!

Jodi Martin told DailyMail.com on Tuesday the 46-year-old and her 38-year-old race car driving man are not what the papers are saying:

“I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira’s attitude. I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira’s entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship.”

That “beautiful friendship” has taken a turn! Now, according to Martin, they’re “more than friends”:

“And that, between them there has been something more than friendship. The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted.”

Ooh La La!

They’ve definitely been living the high life and enjoying their time together, too, as a source earlier this month revealed to Spanish TV channel Telecinco they took a “secret” trip to Ibiza together. They met “three times” in a villa, according to the insider:

“When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton.”

After Lewis finished his race at the Silverstone Circuit he chilled with his pals on a yacht — but apparently he had some more plans than just an island vacay! Shakira reportedly only left her villa twice the entire time she was there:

“Once to see Bizarrap and another to have dinner with Hamilton.”

Shakira and Lewis were also spotted partying at a nightclub after the British GP, and sources said at the time they partied into the early hours of the morning together. The Hips Don’t Lie songstress ended up calling it a night around 3:30 a.m. while her rumored new man stayed out until 6 a.m.

A partygoer told The Sun at the time of the “very friendly” encounter:

“They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage. She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.”

Sounds like they’re definitely having fun and going with the flow of this romance! After everything that’s been going on recently, Shakira definitely deserves some relaxation and fun…

What do U think about this couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Lewis Hamilton/Shakira/Instagram]