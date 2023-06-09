Shakira & Lewis Hamilton In 'Fun & Flirty' Stages Of Dating!

Sparks are flying for these two!!

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton‘s romance is heating up! After several public outings that had heads turning, a source told People that the 46-year-old singer and the 38-year-old Formula One driver are keeping things “fun and flirty” as they start dating! Yay! The insider, who knows them both, teased on Thursday night:

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty.”

Aw! Sounds promising!

The duo sparked dating rumors when Shakira attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona earlier this week. And she made the trip all the way from Miami, Florida, so she seemed pretty dedicated!! Her rumored new beau came in second place during the race and they were spotted out for celebratory drinks and dinner with friends Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra, and Mustafa afterward. In a photo of the outing, Lewis could be seen with his arm around the pop star’s waist.

Lewis with Shakira and friends at a restaurant tonight#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/p4me8mjjgB — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 4, 2023

Last month, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner was also seen hanging out with Hamilton and other friends during a boat excursion after attending the 2023 Grand Prix, around the same time she sparked dating rumors with Tom Cruise, though the speculation was quickly shot down. Of course, this new romance comes after her bitter breakup with the father of her two children, Gerard Piqué. Honestly, it’s nice to see she’s having fun with someone new!!

Reactions?! Are you into this pairing? Let us know (below)!

