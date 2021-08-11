Convict Beats Cellmate To Death After Learning He Was The Man Who Raped His Little Sister

[Warning: Potentially Trigger Content]

Surely someone should have seen this coming…

On Tuesday, Washington state inmate Shane Goldsby was sentenced to an additional 24 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his cellmate Robert Munger (above, inset), back in June 2020. The motive is tied directly to what put the now-deceased 70-year-old in jail in the first place; he was serving a 43-year prison sentence for child rape, child molestation, and possession of child pornography.

As it turns out, one of Munger’s underage victims was Shane’s little sister.

Goldsby, who was in jail for stealing a police vehicle and leading authorities on a wild high-speed chase, reportedly had been transferred to several prisons after getting involved in more than 20 altercations with different correctional officers. According to KHQ, the 26-year-old convict said he was later randomly moved to Airway Heights Correctional Center and placed into the same cell as Munger.

This was particularly shocking for Goldsby when he learned who he was bunking with:

“I was in shock. I was like, ‘what the f**k?’… This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

The brother then explained how Munger repeatedly taunted him by providing graphic details about how he raped his sibling. Shane explained to the outlet:

“He kept… giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up.”

The prisoner soon had asked prison officials for a new cellmate, but his request was ignored.

Now Goldsby is blaming the prison for purposely putting them together:

“So, in my head, I’m not in my head at this point and time. I’m completely feeling like this is what they wanted to happen. They put me in a position that I shouldn’t even be in. This shouldn’t have happened, at all. You’re talking about this dude, who did some sick twisted things to my little sis. My family. My blood. My life. And you want to put me face-to-face with this dude?”

And eventually, as expected, Goldsby snapped and attacked the convicted rapist. According to court documents obtained by KHQ, Munger “died after Goldbsy hit Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards.”

Despite Goldsby pleading guilty, he made clear he believes the living arrangement was purposefully organized by the Airway Heights Correctional Center — making them partially to blame for the crime. Shane told KHQ:

“You put me in the same cell as this dude. I feel set up. I’m the victim.”

However, an internal investigation conducted by the Washington Department of Corrections found that the staff wasn’t aware of the two cellmates’ connection. Um… even after he asked for a new cellmate? Hmm…

Even if he is passing some blame, Goldsby expressed remorse for killing Munger in a statement read by his lawyer, saying:

“I’m ashamed of my actions, I was put into a situation that I don’t wish on nobody. I got a lot of fixing to do.”

In a video interview with KHQ, Goldsby also apologized to his little sister for his actions and said he hoped to see her in the future again:

“To my little sis, I say I love you [name redacted] so much. And I apologize about what I did. And I hope I don’t get life. I hope I see you again. I hope to God that I see you again. I hope to God that if I don’t see you again, then you know why I did what I did. That I love you and I always will. And that I apologize that I made that choice. Just keep that head up. I love you. I always will. Get a hold of me someday.”

