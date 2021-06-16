A Walk To Remember Star Shane West Says He & Mandy Moore Were Crushing On Each Other During Filming

All these years later, their love is still like the wind!

There’s still so much to love about A Walk To Remember almost 20 years later. It introduced us not only to Landon and Jamie, but also to Shane West and Mandy Moore. Their onscreen love story captured the hearts of audiences — but apparently, some offscreen feelings helped with that.

Speaking with Vulture about the Nicholas Sparks hit, West reflected on the enduring success of the film. Remembering the moment Jamie sings Only Hope during the school play, he mused:

“Maybe that was lightning in a bottle right there. I was struck by her performance in reality, during the moment. I was proud of her in reality, during the moment. I was also trying to act, which was also some of what Landon was feeling. So I believe she was feeling it, I was feeling it, and the audience will know if you’re lying or not. We certainly weren’t lying.”

That’s not all he was feeling! He continued:

“We all had chemistry offscreen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her. Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time.”

But what about one-on-one chemistry? The now 43-year-old admitted:

“And yeah, there was chemistry. I think we [Mandy and I] both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare.”

OMG! First Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, then Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, and now this! Our little 90s/early 2000s hearts can’t take it! And to think, Shane also revealed Jessica Simpson was in the running for the role of the cancer-stricken love interest. That would have been a whole different movie!

But Mandy wasn’t the only Walk to Remember costar that had Shane’s attention — the ER alum was also awed by his movie mom Daryl Hannah. He shared:

“She was great. … Obviously, I was a little smitten in a way. She could tell me to do whatever; I was going to listen to her. And she’s very easy, very accommodating. They’d fly Daryl in for specific scenes and fly her back out. But she was great.”

LOL! Must have been a pretty nice filming experience to be surrounded by strong, beautiful women on set. And considering Shane still ranks Landon and Jamie as his favorite fictional romance, he obviously loves the film as much as we did. Now we just need to get Mandy on the record about this alleged crush…

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN/Avalon & Movie Trailer Locker/YouTube]