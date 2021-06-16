Michael Costello Shares SHADY Apology To Leona Lewis Amid Bullying Accusations!

Firing back!

Michael Costello has issued an official apology to Leona Lewis after she claimed he was “the pot calling the kettle black” for slamming Chrissy Teigen for being a bully when he’s been one all along!

ICYMI, Leona defended her bestie on Instagram Tuesday, claiming after a charity event in 2014, during which she was paired with the designer, she suffered lasting body insecurity issues after he refused to alter a sample size dress to fit her body type!

To defend himself, Michael uploaded screenshots of the performer’s very own IG, in which she has posted pics of herself wearing his outfits in recent years, claiming he’s still a “fan” and “not coming for” Leona, but that he wants to understand what happened to warrant her accusations.

The 38-year-old also uploaded email proof that the Brit’s team contacted him last month for a gig, suggesting he couldn’t have had such a terrible impact on the songwriter if she still works with him! See the evidence (below)!

Unsatisfied by not receiving a response to a private message, the controversial fashion designer then shared a lengthy apology — which really served to shade the Bleeding Love vocalist for her claims, writing:

“DEAR LEONA, HELLO. IT’S MICHAEL. I REACHED OUT TO YOU DIRECTLY IN AN INSTAGRAM DM AFTER SEEING YOUR INSTAGRAM STORIES, BUT I HAVE YET TO HEAR FROM YOU. GIVEN THAT YOU HAVE PUBLICLY SHARED YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH ME ON INSTAGRAM WITHOUT COMING TO ME PRIVATELY FIRST, I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO RESPOND TO YOU HERE AS I TRIED REACHING OUT TO YOU PRIVATELY WITHOUT MUCH LUCK.”

Recalling the event in question, he provided more details, adding:

“I WAS REALLY SURPRISED TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE WITH ME FROM THE GO RED WOMEN CHARITY EVENT IN 2014. I FLEW TO NEW YORK JUST TO FIT YOU, AND WE HAD A WONDERFUL TIME AT THE FITTING. I FANGIRLED OVER YOU AND TOLD YOU HOW MUCH I LOVED YOUR SONGS. YOU ARE ONE OF THE MOST TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I KNOW. WE TOOK PHOTOS AND I LEFT OPTIONS OF DRESSES FOR YOU WITH THE CHARITY. YOU TOLD ME YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVED THE DRESSES, SO MUCH SO THAT EVEN AFTER THAT EVENT IN 2014, YOU CONTINUE TO WEAR AND POST ME ON YOUR OWN IG IN 2015.”

While he goes on to somewhat make amends for his actions in the past, his apology becomes more of a rant attesting to his innocence:

“I DON’T TAKE ACCUSATIONS OF BODY SHAMING LIGHTLY, AS I HAVE BUILD A CAREER AS CELEBRATING DIVERSE WOMEN OF ALL SHAPES AND SIZES. BUT IF I DID UNINTENTIONALLY HURT YOU AND YOU CONTINUED TO SUPPORT ME, I WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO YOU DIRECTLY. THIS CAUGHT ME BY SURPRISE, I AM COMPLETELY BLINDSIDED, AS YOU HAVE ALWAYS LOOKED FABULOUS IN MY GOWNS, AND I THOUGHT YOU TRULY LOVED THEM. PLEASE FORGIVE ME IF YOUR INSTAGRAM STORIES CAUGHT ME BY SURPRISE. YOU HAVE NEVER INDICATED TO ME HOW YOU FELT, AND YOU’VE CONTINUOUSLY WORN ME, TAGGED ME, AND HAD YOUR TEAM REACH OUT TO REQUEST FOR MORE DRESSES… AS RECENT AS LAST MONTH.”

That’s… kind of an apology. But it really feels more like he’s trying to provide evidence her story isn’t what she says it is…

But the shade quickly gets even less subtle. Just as Leona slammed him for attacking someone who was already low, the El Lay native suggested she was doing exactly that, noting:

“I HAVE LOST TONS OF OPPORTUNITIES, SLEEPLESS NIGHTS, AND I’M NOT IN A GOOD MENTAL STATE OF MIND. I WISH YOU SPOKE TO ME DIRECTLY INSTEAD OF ON INSTAGRAM, ESPECIALLY WHEN I AM AT MY MOST VULNERABLE MOMENT. AFTER YEARS OF TRAUMA AND GETTING BLACKLISTED WITH RECEIPTS SHOWN TO ME BY MY FRIENDS AND ALLIES, I HAVE BEEN SUICIDAL AND OFTEN FEEL NO PURPOSE TO LIVE. I PRAY YOUR INTENTIONS ARE PURE, AND THAT YOU’RE NOT ACTING RECKLESSLY IN AN ATTEMPT TO SMEAR ME AND ALL THE DRESSES I CREATED FOR YOU TO SAVE A FRIEND. IF YOU WERE IN MY POSITION, I’M SURE YOU WOULD EQUALLY BE AS SHOCKED. SOMEONE WHO HAS CONTINUOUSLY REACHED OUT TO ASK FOR MORE DRESSES, SOMEONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED YOU, WORN YOU, TAGGED YOU, ALL OF A SUDDEN COMES OUT AND SAY THAT YOU HURT THEM 7 YEARS AGO.”

Wow… Read the whole statement (below):

Think they’ll have the heart-to-heart after that apology? Hmm…

Costello is also currently facing allegations of verbal abuse by another designer, so he might be a little too busy tbh. But we’ll just have to wait and see if she has a response!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Michael is really sorry? Or just trying to clear his name?? Does his defense make you doubt Leona??? Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!

