Shanna Moakler Had THIS Surprising Thing To Say About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding!

Shanna Moakler is breaking her silence on ex-husband Travis Barker’s extravagant Italian wedding to Kourtney Kardashian — and, tbh, we’re shocked by how polite she’s being these days!!

Speaking to Us Weekly about the big “I do,” Shanna dished on Thursday:

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children.”

She shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer. She’s also mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya, though the musician has stayed close with her ever since their split in 2008.

Seeing them all be included in the wedding festivities has meant a lot to the momma, who added:

“It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

They’ve been along for the ride the entire relationship, so it’s not that much of a shock that they were included in the wedding ceremony, but we understand what she’s saying! And did we catch a compliment in there too? Girl really has changed her tune!

That’s kind of a shock considering how open the OnlyFans star has been about slamming The Kardashians lead in the past! Not only did she like a post that suggested the rock star “downgraded” when linking up with the reality star, but sources also claimed Moakler hated that her kids were spending so much time with the KarJenner fam, an insider told The Sun just last month:

“Every time any news breaks about Kourtney and Travis she gets infuriated — because of her feelings for him. She also hates that her kids spend so much time with the Kardashians and that they enjoy it so much.”

Welp! It seems she’s taking the high road now that Kourt’s sticking around for good and her kids are only getting more engrained into the famous fam! Just look at Landon matching with Kourt and Khloé Kardashian during the wedding (below)!

She’s going to have to get over her dislike of their relationship eventually, right?! Better to start sooner than later so the blended family can stay somewhat amicable!

No doubt it must have been frustrating to see news of the wedding plastered all over the place this week, though. What’s likely keeping her so at ease is the fact that her kids “looked happy and got to see Italy,” she told Us. That’s def a perk of a destination wedding!

Another reason she might be feeling A-OK about the nuptials? It looked very different than her own, something she seemed to worry about at the start of the romance! One of the 47-year-old’s biggest gripes about the couple when they were just starting out was the “weird” way they “bonded” over the same things she and Travis used to — specifically, the film True Romance. Not only did she roast their 2021 Halloween costumes from that movie, but she also old Us:

“I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. [But] I’m not recycling from my past relationship. What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to You’re So Cool from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Yup, that would be hard to see, no matter how long ago you broke up with your ex! Thankfully, Kravis’ wedding had nothing to do with the flick (so far as we know, at least)! Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Shanna’s not being harsher?

