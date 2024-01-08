Scott Disick Rings In The First Weekend Of 2024 With New Pic Of His Fast-Growing Kids! Look!

Scott Disick is focusing on what matters in life.

While Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-partner-slash-baby daddy has always been a star on KUWTK, and more recently The Kardashians, he makes sure to always take time for family, too. And this past weekend, he gave us our latest glimpse of that fam with a telling new snap of his growing kiddos!

On Saturday night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram with a heartwarming new picture. On his Stories, he shared a shot of his 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, his 9-year-old son Reign Disick, and just a tiny bit of 14-year-old son Mason Disick! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself, along with his touching caption (below):

“2024. Nothing like my 3 kiddies”

Awww!!

That’s an amazing smile from Reign! And we can barely make out Mason on the left side of the snap. Of course, the teen has been tending to lay low and is mostly staying out of the public eye lately. When he does show up in family pics, his presence makes BIG news. So it’s partially big news that he partially showed up in Scott’s pic here, we suppose?! Ha!

Regardless, it looks like the Talentless founder and his three kiddos were having quite the time out and about on Saturday. The pic appears to have been taken at Nobu in Malibu. That makes sense, because paparazzi cameras caught Scott and the kids coming out of the hotspot later that same night. You can take a look at those pics HERE.

And Nobu is one of the family’s fave restaurants! In fact, Scott himself pops up there all the time with models and pals. So enjoying it with his young kids is a total “passing of the torch” moment. They are growing up so quickly!! Where has the time gone?!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN]