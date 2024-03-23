Gisele Bündchen Addresses Rumor She Cheated On Tom Brady With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Boyfriend!

Gisele Bündchen would like to set the record straight!

Since her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, the supermodel has been rumored to be dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They’ve been spotted on multiple vacations together over the past few years. She always claimed he was there to train with the kids, and there was nothing romantic between them. However, the two have been seen hanging out one-on-one a lot over the past few years. Joaquim even picked her up from the airport at one point. It gave off couple vibes!

A source for People later revealed the pair have been “seeing each other since [last] summer” — as in June 2023. But if you ask sources close to Tom, they say the former football player doesn’t buy that timeline! He believes they began dating in June of 2021! If this is true, the Victoria’s Secret Angel would have been an item before she and Tom divorced. It is unknown if their relationship started before the duo separated, but the insider seems to strongly imply that Tom thinks Gisele cheated on him with Joaquim! Yikes!

However, Gisele wants everyone to know… she did NOT cheat! When asked point-blank by The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday about the affair allegations, she replied:

“That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Hmm. If cheating hadn’t been involved in the demise of their marriage, then what happened? Don’t expect to get an answer from Gisele. She refused to reveal what actually caused her breakup with Tom, saying:

“No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

What did she confirm, though? She is dating someone! While Gisele doesn’t mention Joaquim by name, she shares about the relationship:

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Gisele sounds happy about her new romance — and to have cleared up those cheating rumors! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

