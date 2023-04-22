Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko As Source Says Tensions Are HIGH!

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

TMZ reported that the 52-year-old actress filed for divorce from her estranged husband in Los Angeles on Friday – and it does not sound like the split was amicable at all! Her rep, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the breakup to the outlet, saying in an eyebrow-raising statement:

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

Hmm…

Does anyone else think the rep is trying to insinuate that Kurt might have allegedly cheated on Shannen with his agent?!! If that is true, it is no wonder why things are tense between the exes behind the scenes! According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Shannen listed January 2023 as the initial date of separation. She also asked for spousal support and none to be awarded to Kurt. An insider close to the former couple also said that the Charmed alum is “not well” when it comes to her health, making their “acrimonious” split even more difficult right now.

For those who don’t know, Shannen tied the knot with Kurt in 2011. During the pair’s marriage, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun star had been battling breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with it in February 2015, and subsequently underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and had a ​​mastectomy. While Shannen announced her remission two years later, her breast cancer, unfortunately, came back as Stage 4 in 2020.

It’s heartbreaking that not only is she dealing with her health struggles but not having to go through what sounds like a nasty divorce. So, so awful. Hours before the divorce news broke, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that read:

“The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.”

Her post received a ton of support from fans and friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who wrote:

“I guess you will be in my life forever then”

Hopefully, Shannen has a solid support system throughout this difficult divorce from Kurt! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked by the breakup news? Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below.

