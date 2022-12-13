Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Having 'Super Dark' Intrusive Thoughts About Her Baby

Sharna Burgess is getting honest about her “intrusive mom thoughts.”

The Dancing With The Stars alum welcomed her first baby with beau Brian Austin Green earlier this year — and since she’s entered the mommy-sphere she’s decided to share some advice and lessons learned with her followers and fellow parents. On Instagram Friday, the 37-year-old posted a video of herself holding her son Zane while the Cardi B “oh my god, what is it?” sound played over it.

In the caption of the Australian dancer’s post, she wrote about her experience as a new mom:

“Intrusive mom thoughts….

This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident.. the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know.”

She continued to remind her followers these are completely normal things to experience and that no one is alone in their feelings:

“5 months in and I still get them but I have learned to tame them and understand them and most of all.. realized I am not alone. That last one was a huge relief. I guess it makes sense too, we have this massive responsibility suddenly upon us when we leave that hospital… in a diaper.. sleep deprived, emotionally charged but also depleted, trying to piece ourselves back together and let’s not forget .. in pain.”

Sharna expressed how hard it is for new moms because they’re never warned about these things:

“That new responsibility is filled with so much love, wonder and awe but nobody warns you about the equal amount of fear that now lives within you. It’s the most excruciating love you’ve ever felt and its overwhelming, at least for me it was. But now I have tools that I wanna share with all my mamas that may need it like I did/do.”

You can read the pro dancer’s best tips (below):

“1. Deep cleansing breaths taking in as much air as you can and hold as you say “I release all thoughts that do not serve me” then control that breathe out imagining those words and the feeling they bring leaving you. Repeat repeat

2. When I need a quicker fix I physically swipe my hand in front of my eyes and say “no” and imagine that image being destroyed and gone. I shake it off and call in a memory that I can’t wait to make with Zane. All of the firsts that he has coming.”

Such wonderful tips, not just for moms but for anyone that may be experiencing anxiety or any type of intrusive thoughts!

Finishing up her post, she reminded all mommies reading they’re doing great:

“These are just 2, and they help me tremendously so I hope that they help you too. I have more if you want me to share xx

You’re doing great mama, remember that.”

You can see the full post for yourself (below):

According to PsychedMommy, research shows 70% to 100% of all new moms have intrusive thoughts about their babies, with nearly half experiencing unwanted thoughts of harm coming to their child. Not only that, moms with previously diagnosed with depression, anxiety, or obsessive-compulsive disorder have an even greater chance of developing postpartum intrusive thoughts. It’s something that we should all work to end the stigma around and be more open about sharing.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your best mommy tips in the comments (below)!

