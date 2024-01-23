Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Finding Out About Ozzy’s Affair

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about a dark period of her marriage.

We all know Ozzy Osbourne is in his own lane, but that just doesn’t really work when you’ve built a life with someone. While speaking on stage for her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap show in London on Sunday, the 71-year-old revealed that after finally, fully learning about the extent of the Black Sabbath musician’s four-year affair with a hairdresser, she tried to take her own life. According to The Mirror, she explained:

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Poor Sharon…

Related: Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence On ‘Shock’ Skin Cancer Diagnosis

The reality star shares daughters Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, as well as son Jack, 38, with Ozzy. On that front, she shared:

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.’ So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom.”

So sad! No matter how old kids get, they always need their mom. Luckily, Sharon said a maid who tried to come in and clean found her before it was too late.

The mom of three filed for divorce from Ozzy in 2016, but in August of the same year, he got professional help for sex addiction. The two were eventually able to save their marriage.

So, so sad. Thank goodness Sharon is still with us today.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Images via Loose Women & Good Morning America/YouTube]