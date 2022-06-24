Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Lost 9 Children' Through Miscarriages

Sharon Stone has her own difficult past with miscarriages, and now she’s opening up about them to help other women feel less alone.

Earlier this week, Dancing with the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd announced she and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy had suffered three miscarriages over the last two years, after they welcomed son Shai five years ago. The news came via a cover story for People just days before the dancer began her IVF treatment in an attempt to welcome a second child, hoping her story would bring the end to pregnancy loss stigmas around the world. And it seems she has inspired someone else to want the same.

On Wednesday, Sharon commented on a post about Peta’s miscarriages shared by People, addressing her own history of pregnancy loss. The Basic Instinct Star wrote:

“We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss.”

So she decided to use the mag’s post as the perfect jumping-off point. Getting very vulnerable, the actress revealed:

“I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

Whoa… Nine miscarriages? We cannot imagine how difficult that must have been. And she has a valid point — everyone needs the proper space and resources to process and grieve those immense losses.

The 64-year-old, who welcomed three sons, Roan Joseph, 22, Laird Vonne, 17, and Quinn Kelly, 16, through adoption, went on to blast the health care system that so often favors “male ideology” over “female health and wellness,” arguing:

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Sounds like she’s had a really tough time of it, and sadly, she’s not alone.

Plenty of fans chimed in, adding their two cents on the topic, saying:

“Agreed. Being able to amplify the lived experiences of women is the first step towards creating necessary change.” “You are brave to share, I stand with you in loss, and am so thankful we can share openly in this generation and hopefully change the narrative for future generations!” “ALL of that. “

Love all the support! You can check out Sharon’s full comment under People‘s post (below).

We’re sending so much love to Sharon (and all those who have suffered on their pregnancy journey). We hope both she and Peta feel a sense of empowerment and support as they open up about their losses. Thoughts?

