Sharon Stone Goes Topless On Instagram!

Dayum, Sharon Stone!

The Basic Instinct star proved she’s still got it in a HAWT new Instagram photo on Sunday evening. In the revealing pic, the 64-year-old stands poolside wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and a strategically draped towel, and the result is appropriately droolworthy for the sexy star.

She captioned the pic:

“Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day”

But come on! Gurl is just being humble here because WOW! See the pic for yourself (below)!

See what we mean?

Fellow ’90s sex symbol Paulina Porizkova — who has also been blessing us with some exceptionally exposed pics lately — said it best, praising Sharon:

“And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals “

Absolutely! We are not worthy!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/HBO Max.]