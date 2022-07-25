Sharon Stone Goes Topless On Instagram!

Dayum, Sharon Stone!
The Basic Instinct star proved she’s still got it in a HAWT new Instagram photo on Sunday evening. In the revealing pic, the 64-year-old stands poolside wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and a strategically draped towel, and the result is appropriately droolworthy for the sexy star.
She captioned the pic:
“Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day”
But come on! Gurl is just being humble here because WOW! See the pic for yourself (below)!
See what we mean?
Fellow ’90s sex symbol Paulina Porizkova — who has also been blessing us with some exceptionally exposed pics lately — said it best, praising Sharon:
“And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals “
Absolutely! We are not worthy!
[Image via WENN/Avalon/HBO Max.]
