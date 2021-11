We haven’t watched the new drag show We’re Here yet, but this is the theme song and it is brilliant!

Trans artist Shea Diamond worked with the very talented Justin Tranter on this and it is a firestorm!

Rock! Funk! Fierce!

This is so powerful!

Totally reminds us of Perezcious faves Semi Precious Weapons, who should reunite!!

Check out I Am America above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Shea Diamond!