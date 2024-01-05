Shia LaBeouf Joined The Catholic Church -- And Is Becoming A Deacon?!

Shia LaBeouf is fully embracing his faith this year.

According to The Catholic News Agency, the 37-year-old actor got confirmed into the Catholic Church at the Old Mission Santa Inés Parish on New Year’s Eve in Solvang, California. The Capuchin Franciscans, Western America Province, celebrated the news on Facebook earlier this week, saying:

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation! The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

The statement explained how Shia “embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.” More than that, the Capuchin Franciscans noted he wanted to “grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values,” adding:

“As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey. We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life. May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church.”

Not only did Shia join the Catholic Church, he is now striving to become a deacon! Per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, deacons are considered “ministers of sacrament,” so they can baptize, lead prayers, witness marriages, and conduct wake and funeral services. His confirmation sponsor, Capuchin Friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, shared with The Catholic News Agency that Shia became interested in becoming a deacon after starring as Italian priest Francesco Forgione in the movie Padre Pio.

The Even Stevens alum even had lived in a monastery with Franciscan Capuchin friars while preparing for the movie, immersing himself completely in Catholicism. And he plans to continue doing so moving forward, it seems. Rodriguez told the outlet:

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way.”

Innerestingly, this comes three years after ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her in a lawsuit. He denied the allegations and checked into a treatment facility at the time. But the former couple are supposed to head to trial in October. So is this Shia actually trying to turn a new leaf? Is he attempting to clean up his public image through religion before the trial? If he’s looking for shelter from abuse allegations, historically he has come to the right place…

The Transformers star hasn’t addressed this life update yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

