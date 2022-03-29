Got A Tip?

Should She Be Fired? | Perez Hilton

Hollywood types are notorious liars. If it doesn’t affect her work, should this Grey’s Anatomy writer be punished for making up non-existent health issues? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Mar 29, 2022 12:00pm PDT

