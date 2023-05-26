Sia Surprises Her Favorite Survivor Contestants With $130,000 In Heartwarming Video!

Sia is a true Survivor super-fan!

After all, no other Survivor fan (that we know of, at least) gives out cold, hard cash to her favorite contestants after the conclusion of every season!!

This year, after the show’s 44th season finale, the Aussie-born songstress celebrated her three favorite stars from the past season by gifting them with a LOT of money for coming up just short on the show’s grand prize!

The long-running Jeff Probst show held its finale on Wednesday night and (SPOILER ALERT!) cunning contestant Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho walked away with the grand prize of $1 million. And in second place, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt walked away with $100,000 for her impressive efforts. Not bad at all!

But it was three other contestants — who placed third, fourth, and fifth on the season — who earned the pop princess’ undying adulation AND a hefty monetary reward!! On Thursday, Sia surprised Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, and Lauren Harpe with big money after the trio were labeled as the singer’s favorites during the season-long run!

For making it into the final three, Wiger got a whopping $100,000 from Sia! And Garrett and Harpe walked away with $15,000 each!

Amazing!!!

Sia revealed the monetary award to Carolyn via a podcast chat on Thursday. As you can see (below), the 47-year-old star made it clear she loved Carolyn’s run on the show and her personality that came out through the screen:

“I want to offer Carolyn my greatest congratulations, and tell Carolyn I love her so much, and I really relate to her. … I really enjoyed watching you, and you are by far my favorite player in, I think, forever. And so, I wanted to offer you $100,000 for you and your son. I know that you’ve been struggling, and I love you.”

@robhasapodcast We’re still in shock . . . @Carolyn Wiger was surprised by SIA, the World’s Biggest Survivor Fan, and Sia announced she was gifting Carolyn $100,000 for her gameplay this Survivor season. This all happened in our Survivor 44 Exit Interview, and was a surprise to EVERYONE. #Survivor44 #Survivor #SurvivorFinale ♬ original sound – Rob Has a Podcast

So heartwarming!

Then, in a second viral video reveal, Sia shared the good news with Harpe about the gift, as well. Speaking highly of Harpe and her run on Survivor, the Adelaide-born recording artist explained she had not only set aside $15,000 for the reality TV contestant — but she’d already paid taxes on the amount!!! Sia explained:

“I wanted to tell you that you’re awesome, and I really felt the struggle for you and your kids. I wanted to give you, not the biggest prize, but I wanted to give you 15 grand just to say, ‘I love you,’ and, ‘keep going.'”

With tears in her eyes, Harpe replied:

“I truly appreciate you. Just to know that you worked so hard to get to where you are, and to share that with me, it is so special.”

Ch-ch-check that out (below):

The wonderful @Sia stopped by our #Survivor44 finale exit interview with contestant Lauren Harpe to award her $15,000. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/waA4Jqk2Bb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2023

Incredible!

What do U think about this shocking and inspiring generosity, Perezcious readers?? Sia has outdone herself, that's for sure!

