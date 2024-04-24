Singer Charlotte Church -- Once Worth $30 Million As A Child -- Is No Longer A Millionaire!

Charlotte Church had to say goodbye to all of her millions!

As you may recall, the singer rose to fame at 11 years old after she performed Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Pie Jesu with her incredible voice on This Morning in 1997. Charlotte then quickly sold 10 million records and sang for the likes of Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, Queen Elizabeth, and King Charles. As a child prodigy, she earned around $30 million. However, she was unable to access her massive fortune until she was 18. And when Charlotte finally got her hands on the money, she did not hesitate to go on a spending spree!

Related: Tori Spelling Admits She’s ‘Broke’ — But Sees THIS As Her Way Back To Financial Stability!

She reportedly spent over $1 million on a ruby-encrusted bra immediately after getting access to her funds. At one point, she spent over $12,000 on a girls trip to Ibiza. The Crazy Chick artist bought several homes for hundreds of thousands of dollars. By 2014, her wealth dropped down to around $13 million. However, that did not stop Charlotte from continuing to spend her money for the past decade, too!

She purchased a six-bedroom mansion in Wales called The Spinney in 2013 and spent years renovating the place — only to sell it in March. She then downsized to a semi-detached house. In addition, she bought the Rhydoldog House in Powys and shelled out roughly $1.8 million into the venture. And now, after ALL that and currently having just turned 38 years old, Charlotte just revealed in a new interview with Closer Magazine that she no longer has millions to her name! Seriously?!?! Damn! She explained, per The Sun:

“I am not a millionaire anymore. What mattered to me when I bought The Spinney is it was absolutely beautiful and close to the forest and it was a big mansion house. We had a school there for a bit and a studio. When it is used by the community, it makes sense, but when it is not used, it doesn’t. We want to be in the mainframe and be involved in life and what it feels like.”

That must suck to be out a $30 million fortune! However, she seemingly has no one to blame but herself. Charlotte went on to explain that although she’s grateful for the life she’s lived, it was her adopted father, James Church, who pushed her to stay in the entertainment industry and make money despite wanting out of it by her teenage years:

“When I made money, I did say to my dad when I was 14, ‘I am not sure about this showbiz stuff. I am really not having a good time’ and he was like, ‘Just stick at it as we don’t get these opportunities.’”

Eventually, Charlotte reached a point where she had enough. She recalled:

“I did get to a stage in my teenage years, about 16 or 17, when I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can sing this s** t anymore’, but going around the world and singing in the biggest concert halls was phenomenal and I will be grateful for that experience. It’s the biggest tool for healing and the biggest tool we have for togetherness.”

At least she can look back on those times positively. However, we can imagine the one thing she does regret is losing all her millions. To go from $30 million as a kid only to see it dwindle?! Oof!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)…

[Image via Charlotte Church/This Morning/YouTube]