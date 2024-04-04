Sister Wives Son Garrison Brown’s Heartbreaking Cause Of Death Confirmed By Police

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sadly, we have an update on the tragic death of Garrison Brown.

As we’ve previously reported, the 25-year-old Sister Wives star was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. His mother, Janelle Brown, became concerned about Garrison, who had been struggling with his mental health for some time, when he sent a troubling text to several people. She reached out to him. Then, when her son stopped answering her messages, Janelle sent her other son, Gabriel, to check on Garrison. Sadly, the 22-year-old found his brother dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play was suspected at the time, but as is protocol, police launched an investigation into the matter.

Now, a month later, law enforcement has closed the case. They officially confirmed, unfortunately, what we already know. In a statement to the US Sun on Thursday, the Flagstaff Police Department shared “the case is no longer under investigation and it has been ruled a suicide.” They added:

“The police investigation is closed. There was no foul play and it was not a homicide. He took his own life.”

Incredibly heartbreaking. However, police are still waiting for a report from the medical examiner to see if there had been any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. It is unknown when that report will come out.

Our hearts continue to go out to Janelle, Kody, and the rest of the Brown family.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via TLC/YouTube]