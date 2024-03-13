Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown 'Brought To Tears' As Fans Show Overwhelming Support In Wake Of Garrison’s Death

Janelle Brown is emotional after an overwhelming show of fan support in the wake of her son Garrison’s untimely death.

A week after the Sister Wives star sadly died of an apparent suicide, his mom has been “brought to tears” by the amount of love and kindness being shown in his name. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram with photos of the late 25-year-old and some of his beloved cats, revealing in her caption:

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name.”

AWWW! For those who don’t know, High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary are the shelters from which Garrison rescued his feline friends. The most recent of which, Ms. Buttons, he adopted just last month to save her from euthanasia. See his post about her (below):

Janelle continued in her own post:

“Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

That’s definitely clear! See (below):

Shortly after her post, the Ark Cat Sanctuary uploaded a tribute of their own to the “avid animal lover,” and thanked fans for their kind donations:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Garrison Brown’s passing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Garrison was a Flagstaff local and avid animal lover, and we deeply appreciate those who have donated to the Ark in his name during this sad time.”

So sweet, even during such a sad time. We’re happy to see such an overwhelming show of support for such an amazing cause in the wake of such tragedy.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

