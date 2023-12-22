Skincare Mogul Chloe Stott Killed While Driving Home To Tell Family She Was Pregnant

A mom-to-be was killed in a horrific car accident while on the way to see loved ones for Christmas.

Skincare mogul Chloe Stott and her husband, Parker, were heading home to Arizona from Utah with a major life update to tell their family — they were expecting their first child, a baby boy. A GoFundMe for the couple stated:

“On Wednesday December 20th, Parker and Chloe Stott were heading home to Arizona from Utah to spend Christmas with their families. They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas.”

However, they never got to share the joyous news with them. According to Raul Garcia from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, per KSL-TV, a couple were traveling on Highway 93 in Wickenburg, Arizona, at 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday when they suddenly got into a car accident. Garcia told the outlet that a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck had been passing vehicles in a legal pass zone. But the driver “failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods,” Garcia explained. The two people in the truck turned out to be Chloe and Parker.

Chloe, who had been the passenger in the pickup, and her unborn child died on impact. She was only 24 years old. Incredibly devastating. She was so young. Meanwhile, her husband suffered critical injuries and burns. Per the GoFundMe, he was transported to the Arizona Burn Center, “where he is under intense care to save his life.” KSL-TV reported that the driver of the Volvo was also taken to the hospital just in case. His condition is unknown at this time.

What makes this situation more heartbreaking is Chloe posted a picture of her and Parker on Instagram on the same day of the crash, expressing in the caption:

“You n me forever Parker.”

So, so awful. You can see the post (below):

For those who don’t know, Chloe was the founder and CEO of the popular Clover Skin Bar in Lindon, Utah. The business announced on Thursday that they would be closed for a week following “an unexpected tragedy.”

