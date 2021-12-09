Rapper Slim 400 Dead At 33 Following Fatal Shooting In LA

Slim 400, a rapper from LA, was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Inglewood, according to TMZ. He was just 33.

Law enforcement told the outlet the up-and-coming musician was gunned down in the California city, but it is unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

Slim 400 was born in Germany, where his parents were stationed in the military, before moving to Los Angeles as a child and being raised in Compton. The creative was originally signed by Pu$haz Ink, the music label which made YG and DJ Mustard popular before it closed down. For those unfamiliar, he was most famous for songs bruisin, nothing but bloods, and Piru. Slim 400’s latest music video (below) was uploaded just one day before his death.

Sadly, this was not the only shooting the artist had suffered in his short life. In the summer of 2019, he just barely survived an attack while visiting his family in Compton, in which he was shot 9 times. So, so sad that his life was cut short in this devastating way. Our hearts go out to all his family and friends. R.I.P.

