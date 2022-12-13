Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Cause Of Death Revealed

Less than one week after Tina Turner’s son suddenly passed away, all the questions surrounding his tragic death are being answered.

As we sadly reported, last Thursday Ronnie Turner was spotted having trouble breathing outside his Encino, California home by a neighbor, who quickly called 911. The musician ultimately stopped breathing altogether, and despite CPR attempts by bystanders, first responders declared him dead at the scene.

At the time, it was unclear what exactly led to the bassist’s death, but we noted he previously had struggled with several health concerns, including cancer. Now, we know exactly what happened.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Ronnie died due to “complications of metastatic colon carcinoma” — in other words, colon cancer that spread. “Other significant conditions” listed in the report included, “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” which according to the Mayo Clinic:

“Occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body (arteries) become thick and stiff — sometimes restricting blood flow to the organs and tissues.”

So, so sad. The report of Arteriosclerosis now sadly provides context for why he was spotted experiencing breathing difficulties in his final moments… His manner of death was listed as “natural” in the report.

On Friday the artist’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing, emotionally writing on Instagram that her late husband had an “amazing soul” and the “heart of giant.” She called the situation, “Very very very bad,” further adding:

“Ronnie got sick in 3 weeks f**k cancer”

As we previously reported, Tina also took to the social media app the same day to break her silence on her son’s untimely passing, writing alongside a black and white photo of herself:

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

The Proud Mary singer previously lost her eldest son and Ronnie’s older brother, Craig Turner, in 2018 to suicide. At the time, she called it “My saddest moment as a mother.”

So much grief for the famous family, but we hope getting answers helps them gain a bit of closure in the otherwise devastating situation. Rest in peace to a kind soul gone far too soon.

