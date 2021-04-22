Sofia Richie Ducks Out Of Pilates Class Early To Avoid 'Very Awkward' Run-In With Scott Disick's GF Amelia Hamlin!

Well this could have been soooooo awkward!

Sofia Richie was just trying to get her fitness on at a pilates class when she dashed out “just a few minutes” after arriving. But as class-goers and the gossip world later learned, she had a very good reason for playing hooky: she narrowly avoided coming face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend’s new girl!

According to an eyewitness who spoke to E! News about the awkward situation, the 22-year-old social media influencer and model did a quick about-face at celeb hot spot Forma Pilates in El Lay on Wednesday afternoon. Despite just entering the studio and preparing for the beginning of class, she didn’t stay very long at all, and the source was clear on the reason: Richie thought it better to do that than rub elbows with fellow classmate Amelia Hamlin!

The insider explained the dis-arming dynamic between Scott Disick‘s longtime former girlfriend and his new flame, telling the outlet (below):

“It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn’t know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time. She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that’s why she left.”

Oops! And wouldn’t you know it, immediately after Sofia’s swift departure, the 19-year-old Hamlin popped into the building — wearing an all-beige ensemble and Yeezy slides, according to the report.

So clearly, somebody inside at Forma Pilates must have tipped off Richie beforehand that her ex’s new girl was going to be arriving shortly. Right?? Now that’s what we call good customer service! LOLz!

The insider further added that the near-run-in absolutely was not to be expected.

Sofia has been taking classes at that particular pilates studio since at least 2019, according to Vogue, and nobody can recall seeing Amelia there before. The source shared:

“Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn’t think they would have any run-in issues. It would have been extremely awkward if they saw each other.”

Uhhh, YEAH, no kidding! Hollywood really can feel like a small town sometimes!

Of course, Sofia and Scott aren’t on the best of terms right now after she got angry with him for blabbing about their breakup repeatedly on national television. (Understandable!)

But still, Lionel Richie‘s daughter has long since moved on from the 37-year-old Talentless founder, and is settling into what looks like a nice, healthy, loving relationship with new BF Elliot Grainge.

And yet while there’s no specific bad blood between Sofia and Amelia, that doesn’t mean they’re going to act like old pals when they see each other. So yeah, we can appreciate how awkward it’d be to take a sweaty exercise class with your replacement.

All in all, a near miss… and both women live to fight another day on the crazy celebrity-filled streets and crowded pilates classes of El Lay.

LOLz!

