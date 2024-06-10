Sofia Richie Celebrates Newborn Daughter Eloise With Stunning Backyard Party!

Welcome to the world, Eloise Samantha Grainge!

A little over two weeks after announcing the birth of their baby, Sofia Richie and her hubby Elliot Grainge decided to throw a big welcome party to celebrate their newest family member! On Sunday, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to show off the super fancy party she put together for the babe, which included decor galore and luxury gifts — all for Eloise!

Related: Hailey Bieber Hints At Due Date!

The party took place in a gorgeously manicured backyard, with several treat and activity tables spread across the verdant lawn. There were custom flower arrangements, catered menus, special cocktails, and places where guests could leave cards and notes for the new parents and their little girl. And no ornate arrival shower would be complete without some intricate Dior dining ware — all custom to the theme of Eloise’s big day, of course!

Ch-ch-check out some snaps from the afternoon (below):

Absolutely stunning! It looks like everyone had the best time celebrating the new baby girl!

Eloise even made an appearance in one snap, with her little legs and feet covered in her onesie being held close to her momma’s chest. Sofia proudly captions the short clip:

“my whole world”

Aww!

What do U think of Eloise’s big welcome party, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]