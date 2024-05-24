Sofia Richie Welcomes First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge -- See The ADORABLE Pic!

She’s here!

Sofia Richie announced the birth of her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on Friday! To share the happy news, she shared a black-and-white photo of the baby’s feet on Instagram, writing:

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life”

Sofia and her husband Elliot Grainge were married in April 2023 and announced the pregnancy at the end of January ’24! They wasted no time!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Sofia Richie/Instagram]