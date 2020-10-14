Sofia Richie Isn’t Ready To Date Yet Because She’s ‘Still Healing’ From Scott Disick!

Sounds like breaking up from Scott Disick should come with its own 12-step program!

According to an Us Weekly source, Sofia Richie has taken herself off the dating market in the months since she and her on-off boyfriend ended things earlier this year, as she’s still on the mend from their latest split.

The insider explained:

“Sofia isn’t interested in dating right now. She is still healing from the breakup between her and Scott.”

Awww… losing a love is never easy! Also, we guess this puts those Jaden Smith dating rumors to bed?? (If this source is to be believed, of course…)

On the positive side, the 22-year-old California native now has more time to focus on her budding acting career, which is another reason she’s not interested in finding love at the moment. The confidant added:

“She wants to put more energy back into her career of modeling and acting. Her family is pushing her to do the same.”

Sounds like the healthy option!

As we reported, Lionel Richie’s daughter and the 37-year-old father-of-three temporarily called it quits back in May before rekindling their romance on the 4th of July. After their brief reconciliation, it was reported that the two had broken up for good in August.

A source told Us at the time that it was Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy who decided to end things with his much younger lady love, explaining:

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up. But Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

And it doesn’t look like that will change, based on recent social media behavior.

Earlier this month, Sofia unfollowed the Flip it Like Disick star on Instagram after he was spotted at dinner with model Bella Banos. A source explained to the outlet at the time:

“Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella. They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

We can imagine. They were dating for three years, after all! Of course, time heals all wounds, so hopefully in time Sofia will realize she’s got great things ahead of her. But that does mean not running back to Scott if he changes his mind!

What do U think about all this drama, Perezcious readers? Have you ever struggled to move on from an ex?? Share all your thoughts in the comments (below).

