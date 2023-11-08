Sofia Vergara Is ‘Extra Happy’ With Orthopedic Surgeon Romance After Joe Manganiello Divorce!

Sofia Vergara is in her happy era!

Last month, the Modern Family star took a major step in moving on from ex-husband Joe Manganiello by going out on a date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman! And it sounds like the two have been going steady ever since…

In a Tuesday report, a source told Us Weekly that the Colombian actress is falling more and more for the doctor with every moment they spend together:

“Sofia is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Wow, and her friends already approve?? He must be a pretty great guy!

The insider noted Sofia “is always a positive person,” but her pals think “she seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin.” Damn!! It’s amazing what a new romance can do for ya. The source dished:

“They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

Awww, we love that!

Last month, a source told the outlet that the pair have “run in similar circles” for a while now, and that “Sofia is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence.”

Right on!

The Hot Pursuit actress and her ex-husband filed for divorce in July, but he seems to be doing just fine with Caitlin O’Connor. We’re happy they’re both finding love!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Drop ‘em down in the comments!

