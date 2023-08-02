Sofia Vergara Giving Joe Manganiello Her Dog In Divorce Because It Likes Him Better!

The verdict is in on whether Sofia Vergara or Joe Manganiello gets to keep their pooch, and it sounds like it was actually a pretty “gracious” decision!

Last week, we reported that the estranged couple had some “issues” to hammer out before they could completely go their separate ways — namely, who would get custody of their 10-year-old chihuahua/pomeranian mix, Bubbles. At the time, insiders told Us Weekly that the Modern Family star was looking to “move forward in a calm, fair fashion” — but things definitely had the potential to get murky.

You see, Sofia originally adopted the pooch in 2021 for herself, but as she and Joe had both shared on social media and in interviews in the time since, little Bubbles had taken more of a liking to the Spider-Man actor. Back in 2021, she actually revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the dog “hates” her:

“She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house, and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe, and that’s all she wants to do. I have to say, he treats her like she’s a little daughter he has.”

So, the dog should go to him, right? Well, Under California law, pets were considered personal property in separations, giving the legal owner right to their custody. So, since Sofia is the one who actually adopted the pooch, she would be granted full ownership. However, things changed in 2019 when a new law passed allowing judges to make decisions for the pet’s well-being… But it sounds like it didn’t even have to come to that.

Tuesday, insiders shared with DailyMail.com that the Hot Pursuit star realizes how strong of a bond her ex and dog have formed over the years, and that she doesn’t want to drive a wedge between them… And that Joe wouldn’t even allow it, anyways:

“Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up.”

Aww! The insider added:

“Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody. He said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”

That’s pretty sweet. While it must be hard for Sofia, even though they may not share the same bond as Bubbles and Joe, we admire her selflessness.

We’ve reported that part of the reason the two are divorcing may be because of Joe’s desire to have kids, which Sofia does not want anymore of (she shares 31-year-old Manolo with ex husband Joe Gonzalez). However, his relationship with Bubbles serves almost as a parent-child relationship. The source dished:

“Joe said he couldn’t imagine life without his dog and never knew that kind of love. In his mind, he already has a child. He said if Bubbles could speak, she would say that under no circumstances would she want to be with anyone else but Joe.”

We’re just happy the two are moving forward with love, despite their marriage coming to an end. We do wonder, though, if Sofia will ever get to share a weekend here and there with the pooch? What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello/Instagram]