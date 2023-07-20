Joe Manganiello Filed For Divorce Because He Wants Kids & Sofia Vergara Doesn't?! All The Latest Deets!

Well, it had to happen sooner or later. After Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their divorce announcement on Monday, there was no turning back. And now it’s been put in writing as the True Blood star was the first to file.

According to TMZ, Joe hired the famous Laura Wasser (currently repping Kevin Costner, too) to handle things. The filing happened Wednesday, per the outlet, with the split date being named as over two weeks ago, July 2. Joe cited the boiler-plate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

It sounds like this won’t be a messy divorce at all. The docs confirmed they signed a prenup saying whatever they earned was theirs, something Joe previously spilled about to Howard Stern. And since Wasser is known for defending prenups, it should be a done deal. Besides, Sofia isn’t contesting it — because it was apparently her idea in the first place! You may think they were on even ground, but she has a LOT more. His net worth is estimated at $40 mil. Between Modern Family and America’s Got Talent, the years have been good to Sofia — she has an estimated net worth of $180 million! And she’ll be keeping it all. The prenup is said to be “ironclad” so that’s all there is to it. They just pay their own legal fees, and keep what they paid for.

That’s it. It’s just over. It’s always easier when there aren’t kids involved. Then again… that may also be what made it harder to stay together!

According to the outlet’s sources, growing the family was a big bone of contention for the couple! They say Joe wanted to have kids, and Sofia was a firm NO. It makes sense, really. She’s 51 years old — she’s already been down that road. Her son Manolo is 31! There isn’t a huge age difference between them — he’s 46 — but that was always a potential issue, as he’s never had kids.

Now the report that he’s looking to jump right back into dating and get married again as soon as possible is starting to come into focus. It sounds like Joe is looking for a life partner — someone who he can make happy AND who he can start a family with.

What do YOU think of this latest report? Do y’all think the desire to have kids made Joe pull the trigger??

