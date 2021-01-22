Soulja Boy Sued: Victim Alleges Two Years Of Physical Abuse, Sexual Assault, And False Imprisonment

A woman who claims to be Soulja Boy‘s former personal assistant is suing him anonymously in court — and the allegations in the filing are very serious.

Identified only as Jane Doe in court docs first obtained by TMZ, she claims that the rapper abused, raped, and assaulted her for nearly two years after she was first hired to work for him in December 2018.

According to the report, the trouble began “within the first month” after the woman was hired just over two years ago, when the rapper allegedly sent her “unsolicited photos” of his penis. From there, per the lawsuit, she “eventually developed a romantic relationship” with the Kiss Me Thru The Phone artist, and they moved in together.

[Trigger Warning: Sexual Abuse]

Soon after that, beginning in January 2019, the unidentified woman alleges that Soulja Boy “started acting violently” towards her. During one particularly ugly moment, she alleges he reportedly pushed her out of their car while they were having an argument while driving, and she was forced to walk more than five miles to return home. Jeez…

The accuser goes on to claim things got worse from there; in February 2019, she says the Chicago-born artist allegedly sexually assaulted her for the first time. He reportedly expressed immediate remorse after that alleged act, and paid her $1,000 in penance, according to the court docs.

In May of that year, when she told him she wanted to quit her job as his assistant, he allegedly “became insanely jealous” and spit on her. He would also allegedly “punch, kick, and body slam” her due to his jealousy over her social media use and phone calls, too, and she claims once threatened her that “I should have killed you.”

At the worst of the alleged acts, Jane Doe alleges the rapper “sometimes sexually assaulted her twice a day,” and even locked her in a room with no mattress, no food, and no water “on multiple occasions.” WTF?!

After one particularly violent attack in August 2020, where Jane Doe “thought she would die,” she decided to move out once and for all. When she came back the next month to pick up her belongings, according to the lawsuit, she was allegedly raped once again by the spurned performer.

Now, as we noted (above), the woman is suing for sexual battery, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, and lack of payment for her period of work as his personal assistant.

For his part, Soulja Boy vehemently denies the allegations that have come forth in this lawsuit. A rep for the 30-year-old star told TMZ (below):

“Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is nonsense!”

This isn’t the first time Soulja has been sued for assault, however; according to the media outlet, he was also pursued in a separate lawsuit in January 2020 on a different set of allegations.

And, for what it’s worth, Blac Chyna previously came forward with some disturbing allegations of her own, about his apparent attempt to sex-shame her after their split back in 2019.

Serious stuff…

[Image via DJDM/WENN]