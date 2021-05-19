South Dakota Toddler Passes Away In A Freak Playground Accident

Our hearts are just breaking right now.

Last week, a 3-year-old girl in South Dakota tragically passed away after getting into an accident on a playground while at her daycare facility. Police spokesman Sam Clemens revealed to the Associated Press that the little one was using the outdoor equipment in Sioux Falls on May 10 when a rope unexpectedly wrapped around her neck. Staff members soon found the young girl, and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, she reportedly died a couple of days after a CT scan showed there was no possible chance of recovery from her brain injury. A GoFundMe for the family has also confirmed the child’s death and said she “passed surrounded in love by her parents, Wendy and Matt.” It also shared how Sophia “did not suffer, nor did she feel pain as she passed.” As of writing this, it has raised over $44,300 for the family, which is just a little under $6,000 short of their $50,000 goal. The toddler was later identified as Sophia Biver, according to a CaringBridge site.

According to People, the family held a funeral to lay the child to rest on Monday. They also shared an obituary online where they recounted some memories and described her of being just full of light. The heartfelt message read:

“Sophia was always filled with joy that spread to so many people. She had a great imagination that amazed everyone. She touched so many people’s lives with her beautiful and fiery personality… She enjoyed singing and dancing with her mom and dad, playing with her cousins and other friends, and spending her days with both sets of grandparents.”

The note also included some touching details on how her loved ones will think of Biver, expressing:

“Her parents will always remember Sophia as having the most beautiful red hair, a radiant smile, a big heart and an amazing capability to love everyone.”

Wow, those were beautiful words. There hasn’t been any more details released about the girl’s injuries, and Clemens told the AP that investigators are still looking into the terrible incident.

What a truly upsetting and awful situation. We cannot even imagine the pain Sophia’s family must be feeling — especially after losing her just way too soon. Our thoughts are with them all as they grieve their loss.

