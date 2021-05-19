High Schooler Arrested For Allegedly Posting Racist Snapchat About Black Classmate

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace after allegedly calling a classmate a racial slur on Snapchat.

On May 7, the student allegedly shared a photo of a Fairfield Warde High School sophomore Jamar Medor (pictured above) minding his own business in class, along with the disturbing caption, “why is there a n***** in my homeroom” and “why is he not in chains”.

Unsurprisingly, Jamar is extremely shaken up over the incident. He told ABC 7:

“I have no words. Like I’m speechless. I’m kind of mad and upset and kind of sad, too… I just don’t feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually.”

The teen’s mother, Judith Medor, is also speechless — especially after her younger son, Jake, received a racist video call from students at another school, Fairfield Ludlowe High School, the following weekend, as the snap of Jamar made rounds on social media. The frustrated momma told Patch:

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless. I have no idea what they’re being taught at home.”

The 16-year-old who allegedly took the photo and wrote the racist caption is reportedly facing charges for second-degree breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

Related: TikTok Star Apologizes For TERRIBLE Racist ‘Jokes,’ Says They Were Attempt At ‘Dark Humor’

The teen was initially just suspended for 10 days, but Medor’s mother demanded an expulsion, as she was worried for her son’s safety. She recalled her reaction after reading a letter from the district about what happened:

“I was like… oh my god. My mouth just dropped because I couldn’t believe it – how the other student would do something like this regarding my son. I don’t know what he’s going to do to my son. That’s the reason why I’m worried for his safety… I’m not going to rest until I find justice for my son. I stand against racism, so we’re going to have to do anything in our power to stop it.”

It’s absurd that anyone has to fight against such discrimination in this day and age, but Jamar’s mother wasn’t alone. A Care2 petition to expel the “racist bully” earned 31,403 signatures, and claimed in an update that the student was removed from school after his actions toward Jamar. The update read:

“Thank you so much everyone for signing the petition. We’ve just been informed that Fairfield Warde decided to expel the student who made the post. This would not have been possible without all of your help. So, thank you. Thank you for choosing accountability and thank you for showing the Medor family that Fairfield County cares.”

Thank goodness for that. But again, it shouldn’t take this much civil action to properly punish such awfully racist behavior. The worst part is this comes after a year of national attention on the Black Lives Matter movement — but we guess it goes to show how much work still needs to be done.

[Image via ABC 7]