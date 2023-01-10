Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Fired After 8 Seasons: Source

Well, Southern Charm fans… We’ve got some news for you.

If your favorite person on the hit Bravo show is Kathryn Dennis, then brace yourself, because she’s apparently been fired. The U.S. Sun reported Monday the 31-year-old was not offered a new contract after her existing one expired, allegedly due to “no-shows” and treating the crew “poorly”:

“I know Bravo didn’t offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it. She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot.”

Fans of the show will know Kathryn’s screen time began dwindling during season eight, after her split from Chleb Ravenell. The source added:

“She treats people like they are beneath her. She can’t stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her.”

Related: Andy Cohen & Sutton Stracke Address Lisa Rinna’s Dramatic RHOBH Exit

Damnnn, those are some heavy claims! The confidant went on to allege that in addition to treating staff poorly, the reality star would frequently throw tantrums:

“I think that’s why a new producer was brought in; the previous one couldn’t handle it anymore.”

As of now, the new producer’s name has not yet been released to the public.

The source concluded:

“I know she’s had money issues and now I don’t know how she’s going to work, she’s never had a job. I’m worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call.”

Sadly, the outlet previously reported Kathryn was struggling to pay rent last year, and was even met with her third eviction notice of 2022 in December. Yikes. The Bravolebrity was first introduced onto the reality show at just 21 years old back in 2014, as Thomas Ravenel’s much-younger girlfriend. The two share eight-year-old daughter Kensington, and seven-year-old son St. Julien.

The news was initially rumored to be true by Instagram user queensofbravo, who wrote:

“#SourthernCharm Shocker: We’re hearing from multiple sources that Kathryn Dennis is OUT”

See (below):

Related: Shep Rose Says He Can Get More Girls Than Pete Davidson & Harry Styles

Fans were NOT thrilled, and quickly took to the comments section to share their disapproval:

“There really is no show without her” “I won’t be watching if Kathryn is gone” “Without Kathryn there would be no Southern Charm. Last season the only good parts were her and Madison”

One user even compared her departure to that of Steve Carell’s from NBC’s The Office:

“Im done watching then end the show it’s over this is like micheal [sic] leaving the office to me”

What do YOU make of all the news, Perezcious readers? Will you continue to watch, even without Kathryn? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]