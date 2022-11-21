Southern Charm’s Shep Rose Says He Can Get More Girls Than Pete Davidson & Harry Styles -- Twitter Is Going OFF!

Shep Rose just opened a whole can of worms we’re SURE he wasn’t expecting…

The Southern Charm star claimed to be able to get more girls than Pete Davidson and Harry Styles, two of the most eligible bachelors on the planet right now, and, well… We admire the confidence?! The 42-year-old tweeted Saturday:

“Guess I’m an old f**ker. But i feel like if i walk into a room and these two guys are there looking like this. I have zero anxiety about trying to get the girl. I mean zero. I know their resume is impressive. But Strip away the celebrity for second. And consider it.”

Clearly he wasn’t impressed with their bold fashion choices! See what pics made him make the wild boast (below):

Guess I’m an old fucker. But i feel like if i walk into a room and these two guys are there looking like this. I have zero anxiety about trying to get the girl. I mean zero. I know their resume is impressive. But ????????‍♂️ Strip away the celebrity for second. And consider it. https://t.co/xHywypQvjZ — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) November 19, 2022

Yeah, they may be on a different wavelength than you with their outfits, but clothes don’t actually make the man. These are two guys who exude confidence that goes beyond being sharp dressers. (And some girls do actually like their style.)

Related: Wait… Did Harry ALSO Have A Fling With Florence Pugh?!

In any case, as you might imagine, fan reactions quickly came pouring in, with shocked Twitter users writing things like:

“Oh Shep… I don’t think the replies are going to go how you think they are. Nearly the entire world would agree Harry Styles is far more attractive than you. Straight men included.” “Ummm I’m not doubting your game but…Pete is packing 10″ so he’s got game and Harry is Harry I think you find a girl in the room you like and hope she doesn’t see those two in the same room! Lol” “This tweet is the reason why women would choose the other two, their attitude is 100x better” “Shep from southern charm getting dragged on hot concrete by Harry styles Stans is sending me”

LOLz!! We can’t say we disagree! As you probably know, Davidson has had men across the globe shaking while they try to figure out how he’s managed to court so many beautiful A-listers, and obviously it’s beginning to turn them resentful! Just as a quick recap, the former Saturday Night Live star was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, had a fling with Kate Beckinsale the following year, turned heads EVERYWHERE with his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian this year, and is now dating model Emily Ratajkowski!

Related: Is Kim’s Cryptic Post About Pete Moving On With EmRata?!

On the other hand, Harry is no stranger to Hollywood beauties either, as he’s had high-profile relationships with Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and most recently got out of a two-year relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde! But go off, Shep…

As for the reality star, his relationship with co-star Taylor Ann Green, whom he dated for two years, came to an end over the summer, which he explained last month had “been really hard,” while appearing at BravoCon 2022. He explained:

“Everybody copes differently. But we are starting to get to a nice place. Hopefully. But it’s been very hard, personally.”

Well, cope however you need, but talking a game this big probably isn’t as impressive as you think it is… Maybe ask for some pointers on your game from Pete and Harry?? LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]