Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Jeff Dye’s Complaint She Outed His DUI!

Kristin Cavallari isn’t concerned about what ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye recently had to say about her!

ICYMI, the Laguna Beach alum talked on her Let’s Be Honest podcast in October about an incident in which an ex-boyfriend got arrested in front of her during a coffee date. She didn’t name the guy on the episode. However, everyone easily guessed it had been Jeff! That same month, the 40-year-old comedian had been busted for driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision.

And he wasn’t happy with Kristin for talking about the situation! While appearing on the Smoochie Town With Marco DelVecchio podcast in December, Jeff confirmed he was the ex-boyfriend in the story. He then slammed her for “telling everyone and publicly shaming” him over the DUI arrest “for clicks,” saying:

“F**k her for — it’s not her story to tell. When we were dating I had a billion experiences with you that I didn’t just go share. I had experiences with you that I didn’t go tell everyone. Those were also my experiences when you were f**king off with all these other people.”

Ouch. Considering Kristin witnessed the arrest, though, she can tell it if she wants! Not to mention, she did not name names. Jeff did not have to confirm he had been the man in her story. So, he can only blame himself for the public scrutiny of the situation. And Kristin is here to remind him of exactly that! When a fan asked her to talk about “Jeff outing himself as the DUI guy” during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, Kristin did not hesitate to clap back at her ex’s complaint! She said:

“I’m just going to f**king post it. This is so funny to me. Yeah, I never said his name so yeah.”

And she had more to say from there! The 36-year-old reality star then noted she is actually grateful for his comments! Why? She explained that the “best part” of the drama was that Jeff got so many people talking about her podcast, adding:

“He thinks he’s like, you know, tearing me apart, but you just gave me so much press for my podcast. Thank you! Thank you for all the press. I didn’t even have to do anything. F**king amateurs, bro.”

Clearly, Kristin isn’t sweating over the digs from Jeff! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

