Spanx CEO Gave All Her Employees $10K & Two First-Class Tickets To Anywhere In The World! WATCH The Heartwarming Moment!

Struggling with labor shortage issues? Have you tried giving your employees TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS?

Seriously though, in a time when strikes are cropping up all over as workers fight tooth and nail for better conditions, it’s nice to hear about a boss who’s willing to reward their employees for their hard work. And that’s exactly what Sara Blakely did to commemorate her landmark sale (at a valuation of $1.2 billion) of her brand, Spanx, to the investment company Blackstone.

The CEO shared a video of herself on Instagram addressing her employees and reflecting on the history of the company. She reminisced:

“On the white board in my room, I wrote a goal down. And I said, ‘This company will one day be worth $20 million.’ Everybody laughed at me… And so, to stand here today and think about what we’ve been able to create and what we’ve been able to do by being authentic and kind and [delivering] amazing products to women. To use very feminine principles in a very masculine space, which is business, leading with intuition, vulnerability… I think it’s a really big moment in time for women.”

In order to thank the gathered employees, Sara announced that each of them would be receiving two first-class tickets to travel anywhere in the world, as well as a whopping $10K to spend on their trips!

WOW!!!

As you could imagine, there were some pretty excited and emotional reactions to the news, and employees shared plans to travel everywhere from a honeymoon in Bora Bora to a trip to Antarctica. What an incredible gift!!! This kind of generosity is all too rare these days. We appreciate Sara sharing this bit of joy with us!

Ch-ch-check out the amazing moment (below):

