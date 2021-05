So much changes in a decade! Just found this old clip from July of 2010, when Perez was attending the premiere party for the final season of The Hills and Spencer Pratt was creating a scene outside. In disguise! He wasn’t invited because things between him and production got…. a little too real. Such a wild throwback!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s throwback videos!