EXCLUSIVE! NeNe Leakes Making Return To TV In A Very BIG Way -- Show Details HERE!

Nene Leakes is returning to TV!

If there’s one thing we know about NeNe Leakes, it’s that her presence is onscreen gold!

From Glee to Real Housewives of Atlanta — and everything in between — Miz Leakes was always destined for the spotlight. Which is why it’s no surprise she’s set to make her return in a very big way.

EXCLUSIVE sources tell us that NeNe is getting her own show on the Zeus Network!!!

And if you’re thinking it’s more reality from the Housewives alum — which would also be gooOoooOd — you’re wrong! We’re told she’s actually getting a talk show! And we can totally see her crushing it. The insider shared:

“NeNe has always dreamed of hosting a talk show — and her dream is finally coming true.”

Thoughts, Precious readers? Can you see this next chapter for NeNe??

SOUND OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

Apr 08, 2024 11:44am PDT

