EXCLUSIVE! NeNe Leakes Making Return To TV In A Very BIG Way -- Show Details HERE!

If there’s one thing we know about NeNe Leakes, it’s that her presence is onscreen gold!

From Glee to Real Housewives of Atlanta — and everything in between — Miz Leakes was always destined for the spotlight. Which is why it’s no surprise she’s set to make her return in a very big way.

EXCLUSIVE sources tell us that NeNe is getting her own show on the Zeus Network!!!

And if you’re thinking it’s more reality from the Housewives alum — which would also be gooOoooOd — you’re wrong! We’re told she’s actually getting a talk show! And we can totally see her crushing it. The insider shared:

“NeNe has always dreamed of hosting a talk show — and her dream is finally coming true.”

