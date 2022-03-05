Stanford University Responds To Claims Of Disciplinary Action Against Soccer Star Katie Meyer Before Her Suicide

Stanford University responded to the allegations that soccer star Katie Meyer was potentially facing disciplinary action shortly before she died by suicide – a factor her parents believe may have contributed to her tragic death.

In an interview with Today on Friday, the parents of the 22-year-old athlete, Gina and Steven Meyer, confirmed that their daughter “died by suicide,” saying they think Katie was “triggered” by a recent email she received from the school about potentially facing punishment for an unspecified incident. According to Steven, she was “defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action)” before her passing.

While the two have not seen the emails yet, Gina claimed Katie “had been getting letters for a couple months” regarding potential disciplinary action. However, the latest note “was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something.” The mom added:

“This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something. There is anxiety and there is stress to be perfect, to be the best, to be No. 1.”

This whole situation is certainly a reminder of just how much pressure and stress students can face at school…

In response to the claims made by her parents, Assistant Vice President of External Communications at Stanford University Dee Mostofi refused to reveal why Katie had been possibly facing punishment, telling E! News in a statement:

“We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters. Our entire community is devastated by Katie’s death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie’s family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country and around the world. Katie touched so many lives. We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie’s family and cherish our memories of her.”

As we previously reported, Katie, who was the goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women’s soccer team, was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday. Her cause of death was later released by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner, revealing the student died from “self-inflicted” wounds.

During the interview with Today, her mother Gina said the past couple of days has been “a parent’s worst nightmare,” noting that while Katie “had a lot on her plate,” she was “in great spirits” when they last spoke:

“We are struggling to know what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken.”

Wearing Katie’s cardinal red sweatshirt for the sit-down, Gina added:

“I know it’s going to sound crazy, but every mom is going to understand this, but when you smell it, it smells her, it smells like Katie, just her scent. I’m wearing it because it just feel I want to be close to her.”

Our hearts break for Gina and Steven as they mourn this sudden loss…

The parents of Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer are speaking out about her death by suicide with the hopes of helping other families. @stephgosk reports. https://t.co/hXTTpM7RWS pic.twitter.com/sPJReGPSD3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2022

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

