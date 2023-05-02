Stanley Tucci Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Oral Cancer Battle: 'I Had A Feeding Tube For Six Months'

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his cancer battle.

In case you don’t remember, in September of 2021 the 62-year-old actor and author of Taste: My Life Through Food revealed he’d battled cancer three years earlier in 2017. It was a terrifying thing for him and his children Nicolo, Isabel, Camilla, Matteo, and Emilia to go through because his first wife Kate Spath-Tucci passed away from breast cancer in 2009. But he pushed through bravely, even with his promise he’d “never do this again,” hanging over his head — and now he’s ready to tell his story.

On Sunday Sitdown over the weekend, The Lovely Bones star spoke to Willie Geist and revealed he had a “brutal” fight with oral cancer:

“I lost 35 pounds. I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you know what and smelled like you know what.”

The filmmaker said even after all this was done, he still struggled with getting back to normal:

“And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”

So sad…

Stanley said his wife’s death made the entire ordeal all the more “terrifying”:

“My late wife and I, we traveled all over the world trying to find a cure for her. So when I got it, I was completely shocked. I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”

He gives all the credit to his current wife Felicity Blunt and sister-in-law Emily Blunt for helping encourage him to push through:

“I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent. She was incredible. Still is incredible.”

And sometimes, downright PERsistent!

“I mean, they had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that.”

It’s so wonderful he had a great support system with him so he didn’t have to go it alone. His and Felicity’s love for one another is so heartwarming. His battle’s hardships came outside of his health, too, as he said he was barely able to attend his now 23-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel’s graduation at the time:

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them … I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Luckily, Searching For Italy host said back in 2021 his cancer is unlikely to ever return, so he and his family are able to move on and find healing from this scary journey they’ve been on. If you follow him on social media, you know he loves tasting his food! LOLz!

He even put out not one but TWO cookbooks, The Tucci Table and The Tucci Cookbook! We’re so glad Stanley is still here with us today and is doing so much better. We’re sending him and his family so much love and light.

