Star Magazine Sparks Outrage After Claiming Sandra Bullock & Her Late Boyfriend Bryan Randall BROKE UP In Latest Issue!

A magazine is facing major backlash after it reported that Sandra Bullock and her late partner Bryan Randall broke up.

Star Magazine dropped its latest issue, which featured a cover image of the longtime couple and text that read: “Sandra and Bryan: It’s Over. Why Bryan walked away after eight years; Awkward bickering at dinner parties!; How she told the kids.” Inside the magazine, a source claimed the pair were “drifting apart and leading separate lives for a while.” The insider went on to say Bryan was “resentful” of the 59-year-old actress’ career since he was “often left home alone with Sandra’s kids Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, while she was off filming.”

The big problem with this edition of Star Magazine? It reportedly came out around the time Bryan’s family announced on Monday that he died. His loved ones said he “passed away peacefully” on Saturday, August 5, following a three-year battle with ALS. Not only is this clearly a made-up story, as we’ve heard how dedicated they were to each other over the past week, but the timing of this issue is beyond disgusting! (Hence why they probably never dropped the cover on their social media, as they’ve done with others in the past.) It’s unclear when the issue was released exactly. However, The Independent claims it was on Friday — just four days after the news broke.

The magazine has since made its rounds on social media. One social media user Paul Lang shared the cover online, writing:

“It must have been a loooong week for the editors at Star magazine, waiting for this cover to come out today.”

Just goes to show what absolute tripe some magazines are filled with. pic.twitter.com/XisQ1VgEP9 — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) August 11, 2023

Many users responded to Lang, sharing their shock over the timing of the issue and questioning why it wasn’t pulled in light of Bryan’s passing. See the Twitter reactions below:

“OMG this is horrendous. #StarMagazine spread lies about them splitting just days after he died. Like her family doesn’t have enough to deal with now.” “When you consider this man died days ago of ALS after battling it for years as she devotedly took care…this is pure unadulterated evil.” “I mean, I assume it’s an absolute rag, but… didn’t they have time to stop the presses? Did they just shrug and let it go… WTAF?” “SURELY they could’ve stopped this going to press” “Shocking stuff, even for a gossip magazine.” “I mean we all know they just make things up, but GOOD GOD.” “amazing they didn’t pull it! Wtf”

At this time, Star hasn’t responded to the accusations. It is so messed up this issue was published amid the news. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

