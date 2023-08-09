Octavia Spencer Says Sandra Bullock ‘Lost Her Soulmate’ Bryan Randall In Meaningful Tribute

Octavia Spencer’s “heart is broken” for friend Sandra Bullock following Bryan Randall’s death.

Just days after the late photographer sadly lost his life to ALS, the Oscar-winning actress is sharing her condolences for both him and her longtime friend. On Tuesday, she shared a touching note on Instagram alongside a pic of the two stitched together:

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

So sad. Bryan is survived by 29-year-old daughter Skylar, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship. We also reported on Tuesday that he and The Unforgivable actress exchanged vows in an unofficial 2017 ceremony, which a source explained to DailyMail.com was in part held for Sandra’s adopted children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, to “show them this was a forever thing.” The source also revealed:

“After the ceremony Louis and Laila started calling Bryan dad.”

It was also said that Sandra declared her late partner the “love of my life” during the ceremony, which he reportedly did the same. So touching. Bryan sounded like such an upstanding guy… Sandy really did lose her “soulmate.” Our hearts truly go out to all his loved ones.

Octavia also made mention of one of her own loved ones that she’s lost while speaking directly to Randall in her IG note:

“In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS”

It’s still hard to grasp that he’s not here anymore.

Bryan’s family announced the news of his death on Monday, sharing in a statement to multiple outlets that he’d been in a “private,” “three-year” battle with the neurodegenerative disease:

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

While Sandra has yet to make a public statement, her sister Gesine praised the Ocean’s 8 actress for the “amazing” care she helped provide Bryan:

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Our hearts continue to be with Sandra and all of Bryan’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in peace.

