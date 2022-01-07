Bindi Irwin's New Tattoo Honors Baby Daughter & Late Dad Steve Irwin -- Look!

Bindi Irwin is showing off her beautiful — and meaningful — new ink.

The 23-year-old and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior, in March 2021. On Thursday, the new momma commemorated closing one chapter with her daughter by getting a gorgeous tattoo connecting the baby and her late father, Steve Irwin.

Accompanied by an Instagram post showing off the new artwork, she wrote:

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

She added another picture with additional ink (and her nine-month-old), explaining:

“And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Aww! Not only are these new tattoos beautiful, but they’re also extra special because of the connection to her family. Thanks for sharing the new ink with us, Bindi!

