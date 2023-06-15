Stealing Taylor Swift Albums Early Got This Guy 8 MONTHS In Prison!

Don’t mess with Taylor Swift — especially when it comes to her beloved albums!

According to a report from Charts in France, a man allegedly stole 10 of the 33-year-old singer’s upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) from a warehouse in France. He then attempted to sell the copies online for 25 euros each. However, the guy ended up raising the prices to 50 EUR (that’s about $54) once he successfully sold two copies.

But he didn’t get away with his scheme! Per the outlet, an MPO France human resources manager turned him in to the authorities, and he was arrested at his home. Since then, the unidentified man was sentenced to EIGHT MONTHS for his latest crimes! Whoa! Clearly, he did not get the memo there is nothing Taylor does better than revenge! LOLz!

Related: Taylor Cancels NYC Club Membership After Guest Exposed Matty Healy Romance

Obviously Taylor herself didn’t actually have anything to do with the theft. But WOW that’s a long time for such a small amount of merch, right? Well, when it’s in advance there’s also the question of how much damage it does to leak it out there early. And, probably more pertinently in this case, the man had apparently been convicted 24 times in the past!

As for the 10 albums out there in the world? Well, only eight of the records have been found. The two others have yet to be tracked down. So whoever those two people are, we hope they’re content getting to hear Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) early — and don’t have plans to leak it online! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]